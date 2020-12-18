CD Projekt Red announces sweeping 'Cyberpunk 2077' refund plan

The fallout from Cyberpunk 2077’s buggy release continues. Developer CD Projekt Red says its intention is to offer a refund to everyone who purchased a physical copy of the game or a digital one at retail, even if it means paying for the expense out of its own pocket.

If the retailer you bought the game at won’t give you a refund, the company asks that you email it at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com with valid proof of purchase. You have until December 21st to contact the company about getting your money back. If you’ve already emailed CD Projekt Red about a refund and haven’t heard back yet, the studio says not to worry. It notes it’s sending out confirmation notices in waves. It will send out an email detailing next steps once the refund window closes on December 21st.