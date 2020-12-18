Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red announces sweeping 'Cyberpunk 2077' refund plan

The studio will refund retail copies of the game.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
40m ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

The fallout from Cyberpunk 2077’s buggy release continues. Developer CD Projekt Red says its intention is to offer a refund to everyone who purchased a physical copy of the game or a digital one at retail, even if it means paying for the expense out of its own pocket. 

If the retailer you bought the game at won’t give you a refund, the company asks that you email it at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com with valid proof of purchase. You have until December 21st to contact the company about getting your money back. If you’ve already emailed CD Projekt Red about a refund and haven’t heard back yet, the studio says not to worry. It notes it’s sending out confirmation notices in waves. It will send out an email detailing next steps once the refund window closes on December 21st. 

The move comes after Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation Store on Thursday evening and started offering full refunds. Earlier today, Microsoft expanded its online store refund policy, allowing anyone who bought the game digitally to claim a refund. Some retailers like Best Buy have already said they’ll accept returns, even if the case is opened. CD Projekt Red has already said it plans to fix the buggy title. The studio plans to roll out two major patches in January and February to address Cyberpunk 2077’s variety of issues.

In this article: CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077, video games, retail, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sonos is fighting a war to stay relevant

Sonos is fighting a war to stay relevant

View
What the hell is going on with Cyberpunk 2077?

What the hell is going on with Cyberpunk 2077?

View
Riot Games is working on a 'League of Legends' MMORPG

Riot Games is working on a 'League of Legends' MMORPG

View
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

View
DJI can no longer buy components from the US for its drones

DJI can no longer buy components from the US for its drones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr