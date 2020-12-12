CD Projekt Red promises to fix 'Cyberpunk 2077' on consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 is less than a week old, but already the game has come in for some serious criticism, namely for its performance on older-generation consoles. Graphical issues have plagued the title, while other glitches have made it difficult to players to complete quests, which resulted in its maker, CD Projekt Red (CDPR), issuing a hotfix to eliminate some of the most egregious issues. The company admits there’s still more to be done, however, and has issued a new statement, apologizing for “not showing the game on base last-gen consoles” before its release. It has also vowed to embark on another update spree to bring Cyberpunk 2077 up to parity with next-gen and PC versions.

Gamers can expect a number of updates over the coming months. The first will be made available in the next seven days, with smaller releases likely to follow. CDPR will issue what it’s calling Patch #1 in January, followed by Patch #2 in February. These “should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles,” the company says. “They won’t make the game on last gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now,” it added.