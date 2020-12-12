Latest in Gaming

CD Projekt Red promises to fix 'Cyberpunk 2077' on consoles

Expect two major updates in the coming months, plus a few minor releases.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
1h ago
Cyberpunk 2077 is less than a week old, but already the game has come in for some serious criticism, namely for its performance on older-generation consoles. Graphical issues have plagued the title, while other glitches have made it difficult to players to complete quests, which resulted in its maker, CD Projekt Red (CDPR), issuing a hotfix to eliminate some of the most egregious issues. The company admits there’s still more to be done, however, and has issued a new statement, apologizing for “not showing the game on base last-gen consoles” before its release. It has also vowed to embark on another update spree to bring Cyberpunk 2077 up to parity with next-gen and PC versions.

Gamers can expect a number of updates over the coming months. The first will be made available in the next seven days, with smaller releases likely to follow. CDPR will issue what it’s calling Patch #1 in January, followed by Patch #2 in February. These “should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles,” the company says. “They won’t make the game on last gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now,” it added.

Following the bug-ridden launch, both Sony and Microsoft had already begun allowing Cyberpunk 2077 owners to refund their copy. CDPR has acknowledged this and confirmed gamers can continue to claim their money back on the respective PlayStation and Xbox stores, or return their boxed copies to the store they originally purchased them from. If they can’t, a dedicated email address has been set up to help ease the process.

Today’s statement should go some way towards assuring Cyberpunk 2077 players that the game will continue to see improvements both before and after the holiday period. However, given that the old-gen version was effectively hidden before release and the recent three week delay to ensure it “everything works well and every version runs smoothly,” some would argue that CDPR is running out of goodwill when it asks for players to “give us a chance” while it readies the upcoming updates.

