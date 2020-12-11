Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

First 'Cyberpunk 2077' update includes a fix for epilepsy triggers

This is the first 'Cyberpunk' patch to go out after the game's release, and it won't be the last one.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has only been available for a couple of days, but its first post-launch patch is already rolling out. Hotfix 1.04 is already available to PC and PlayStation players, and CD Projekt Red says it should go out “as soon as possible” on Xbox platforms.

There’s a long list of tweaks for various mission-based issues that could otherwise interrupt your gameplay, and there’s nothing specifically mentioned about the rogue penis problem, but the most important adjustment is probably to the game’s “bytedance” segments. As highlighted by Game Informer reviewer Liana Ruppert, it included a sequence of flashing lights that could trigger epileptic seizures. CDPR said it would address that, and in the notes says that now “The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.”

There are, of course, unspecified changes to resolve problems with crashes and improve stability, and specific tweaks on PS4 and Xbox One to improve the quality of reflections.

Some players on Reddit have had issues launching the game after installing the patch, but it’s unclear whether that’s due to problems with the patch or waiting for it to finish unpacking. For PC players the update is a little over 1GB, but on PS4 people have noted a 17GB download.

In this article: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED, patch, 1.04, Playstation 4, Xbox One, news, gaming
