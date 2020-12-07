CD Projekt Red plans to address Cyberpunk 2077's epilepsy triggers

After the embargo lifted on Cyberpunk 2077 reviews on Monday, reports emerged that the game includes strobing effects or rapid blinking lights that could trigger epileptic episodes. Developer CD Projekt Red has responded to those concerns with its plans on addressing them.
Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020
The game’s End User Licence Agreement does include a seizure warning. “Cyberpunk 2077 may contain flashing lights and images, which may induce epileptic seizures,” the EULA reads. “If you or anyone in your household has an epileptic condition, please consult your doctor before playing Cyberpunk 2077.” Given that many players don’t bother to read EULAs, that warning’s easy to miss. Many other games include more prominent photosensitivity warnings.