Image credit: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red plans to address Cyberpunk 2077's epilepsy triggers

The team will implement a 'permanent solution' as soon as possible.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
35m ago
After the embargo lifted on Cyberpunk 2077 reviews on Monday, reports emerged that the game includes strobing effects or rapid blinking lights that could trigger epileptic episodes. Developer CD Projekt Red has responded to those concerns with its plans on addressing them.

The game’s End User Licence Agreement does include a seizure warning. “Cyberpunk 2077 may contain flashing lights and images, which may induce epileptic seizures,” the EULA reads. “If you or anyone in your household has an epileptic condition, please consult your doctor before playing Cyberpunk 2077.” Given that many players don’t bother to read EULAs, that warning’s easy to miss. Many other games include more prominent photosensitivity warnings.

CDPR wrote in a tweet that it’s “working on adding a separate warning in the game.” The development team is also looking into a permanent solution it will implement “as soon as possible.” Hopefully, that will include a way to turn off strobing effects.

There are several parts of the game that feature rapid blinking lights, including the core “braindance” feature, through which characters relive certain experiences. In her important PSA about Cyberpunk 2077’s epileptic triggers, Game Informer’s Liana Ruppert noted main character V is given a headset that “fits over both eyes and features a rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs, much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes.”

Ruppert said such a sequence caused her to have “a bad seizure.” She advised photosensitive players to look away or close their eyes whenever a headset is introduced. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have an audio description option to guide players through those sequences if they’re not looking at the screen.

