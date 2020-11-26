Google shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' running on Stadia at 4K

We’ve seen gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 running on RTX-equipped PCs, the previous generation of consoles, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X through backward compatibility. And now you can get a sense of what the game looks like on Google Stadia with a five-minute trailer that provides a last-minute look at CD Projekt Red’s new game before its December 10th release date.

This trailer is worth checking out even if you don’t plan on playing the title on Stadia, as it’s available to watch in 4K. Purchasing Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia is a good option if you don’t have the most modern PC or worry about how the game will perform on the base PS4 and Xbox One. For what it’s worth, CD Projekt co-CEO Adam Kicinski recently said performance on those models is “surprisingly good,” and the minimum PC requirements aren’t too bad.