CD Projekt Red shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' next-gen gameplay

A little over two weeks before Cyberpunk 2077 December 10th release date, CD Projekt Red has shared footage of the game running on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles to get players excited for the upcoming RPG. The separate videos showcase the graphical differences between the last- and current-generation consoles — though keep in mind the studio plans to release a more substantial upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game sometime in 2021.

With the PlayStation and Xbox clips showing different segments of gameplay, it’s hard to say on what console the game looks best. Moreover, The 1080p resolution of the videos and YouTube compression makes it difficult to judge just how much better the game looks like on Sony’s and Microsoft’s new consoles.