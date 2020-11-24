Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' next-gen gameplay

They'll be more substantial differences once the studio updates the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions next year.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

A little over two weeks before Cyberpunk 2077 December 10th release date, CD Projekt Red has shared footage of the game running on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles to get players excited for the upcoming RPG. The separate videos showcase the graphical differences between the last- and current-generation consoles — though keep in mind the studio plans to release a more substantial upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game sometime in 2021. 

With the PlayStation and Xbox clips showing different segments of gameplay, it’s hard to say on what console the game looks best. Moreover, The 1080p resolution of the videos and YouTube compression makes it difficult to judge just how much better the game looks like on Sony’s and Microsoft’s new consoles.

Still, you can see some differences, particularly in how the PS5 and Xbox Series X handle reflections, with there being more life to those elements on the new consoles. Unfortunately, one thing the videos don’t show is how the game will play on the base PS4 and Xbox One. Provided CD Projekt Red doesn’t delay the Cyberpunk at the 11th hour, we’ll likely get a more detailed rundown of all the graphics differences between each console version once publications like Digital Foundry get their hands on the game.

In this article: CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Microsoft, Sony, video games, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

View
CD Projekt Red shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' next-gen gameplay

CD Projekt Red shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' next-gen gameplay

View
Fortnite's Crew subscription is built for the battle royale superfan

Fortnite's Crew subscription is built for the battle royale superfan

View
Comcast is expanding its 1.2TB cap to its entire 39-state footprint in January

Comcast is expanding its 1.2TB cap to its entire 39-state footprint in January

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr