Image credit: Google

Stadia game streaming is coming to iOS via a web app

In theory, you won't need Stadium anymore.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Stadia
Google

Stadia turns one today. (Happy birthday!) To mark the occasion, Google is making a couple of notable announcements. The first is that “public iOS testing” will start “several weeks from now.” The company will be using a progressive web application, which is no surprise given Apple’s current position on game streaming services. (So-called ‘library’ apps are allowed, but streamable games must be listed individually in the App Store.) Stadia will work via Chrome and Safari on iOS, but Google recommends using the web app "as it's full screen and some features are not possible in browser."

It’s not the first time that Google’s game streaming service has been available on iPhones and iPads. An official Stadia application already exists on the App Store. It’s little more than a digital hub, though, for browsing the store and your existing library, checking which of your friends are online and setting up Stadia on other devices. Fans have made a number of workarounds, though, that offer similar functionality to the Android and browser-based portals. The most popular is Stadium, an unofficial app by developer Zach Knox that was pulled by Apple in October and then, following some changes, successfully relaunched in the App Store. (The app requires a bit of set up, otherwise it’s close to perfect in my opinion.)

Regardless, an official solution for iOS users is welcome. One of streaming’s biggest advantages is the ability to seamlessly move between all of the devices you own. You could be playing a Destiny 2 raid on your Chromecast Ultra at home, then complete some basic quests on your phone while sitting on the bus a few hours later. That dream scenario doesn’t really work, however, if you have a handset in your pocket that isn’t compatible. Stadia still has plenty of problems — some games don’t run at true 4K resolution or 60 frames per second, for instance — but proper iPhone and iPad support should make the service viable and appealing to more people.

If you still require a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller, good news: there’s now another way to pick up a free bundle. Anyone that pre-orders the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 can claim a starter kit “while supplies last,” according to Google. Eligible players should receive an email and redemption code “within a week of the game launching.” The same offer applies to anyone who orders Cyberpunk 2077 in the first week — so December 10th to 17th, provided the game isn’t delayed again — though it’s obviously more likely that supplies will have run out by then. The announcement follows various giveaways for YouTube Premium subscribers and customers of select ISPs including Verizon and BT.

