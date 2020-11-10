Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

YouTube Premium members can get Stadia Premiere Edition for free

That's a $99 bundle including a Chromecast Ultra and gamepad.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
31m ago
Google Stadia promo image.
Google

Google has quietly launched a killer deal for YouTube Premium members in the US and UK: free access to Stadia Premiere Edition, a $99 bundle that includes a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller. Anyone with an active YouTube Premium subscription can claim a Stadia Premiere bundle here, and the only caveat is you’ll have to sign up for a free month of Stadia Pro. This Stadia Pro trial is cancelable at any time, and you’ll still get the hardware.

At worst, this is an easy way for YouTube Premium subscribers to score a free Chromecast Ultra. At best, it’s a low-risk opportunity to try out Google’s cloud gaming service for yourself. That’s likely one of Google’s main goals with the YouTube Premium deal — getting Stadia in front of as many people as possible. Stadia has been the early loser in the cloud gaming wars, trailing competitors like xCloud and GeForce Now in terms of communication, library and follow-through.

The YouTube Premium offer is active through December 31st. YouTube Premium costs $12 a month and offers ad-free videos, background play, the ability to download content, and access to YouTube Music Premium.

