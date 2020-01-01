Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

The latest 'Cyberpunk 2077' video shows off its ray-tracing features

CD Projekt Red and NVIDIA also revealed the PC requirements for ray-tracing.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
29m ago
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 should, at long last, arrive in three weeks. To whet your appetite a bit more, CD Projekt Red and NVIDIA have shed more light on the highly anticipated RPG's ray-tracing features. 

In a new developer video, they showed off gameplay footage with DXR ray-tracing and NVIDIA's DLSS tech activated. NVIDIA claims the game is "more immersive and detailed" with ray-tracing enabled. When it’s switched on, the company says "glorious ray-traced reflections are cast on every possible surface; substantially improved shadows naturally soften and sharpen; [and] shops, streets and buildings are realistically illuminated with diffuse lighting." Take a look at some of that in action:

In September, CDPR revealed the minimum and recommended PC requirements. While you’ll hardly need a high-end system to play Cyberpunk 2077, the game demands a fairly beefy machine if you want to use its ray-tracing features. 

The publisher recommends using NVIDIA's RTX CPUs, though other DXR-compatible GPUs will work. You'll need at least an RTX 2060 graphics card to turn on ray-tracing. If you've somehow been able to get your hands on an RTX 3080 CPU (and your system meets the other requirements), you should be able to run the game at ultra settings with ray-tracing enabled.

If your PC can't quite handle ray-tracing, you can play Cyberpunk 2077 with ray-tracing activated through GeForce Now, NVIDIA's game streaming service. NVIDIA just rolled out a beta version of GeForce Now on iOS. It did so through Safari to bypass Apple’s convoluted game streaming requirements

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 may also support ray-tracing when those arrive next year. Those who buy the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free. In the meantime, those versions will still work on the latest consoles through backward compatibility. Cyberpunk 2077 will hit PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and, of course, PC, on December 10th.

cyberpunk2077, dlss, pc gaming, cyberpunk 2077, rtx 2060, nvidia, cdprojektred, ray-tracing, rtx 3080, dxr, cd projekt red, cdpr, pc games
