The latest 'Cyberpunk 2077' video shows off its ray-tracing features

Cyberpunk 2077 should, at long last, arrive in three weeks. To whet your appetite a bit more, CD Projekt Red and NVIDIA have shed more light on the highly anticipated RPG's ray-tracing features.
In a new developer video, they showed off gameplay footage with DXR ray-tracing and NVIDIA's DLSS tech activated. NVIDIA claims the game is "more immersive and detailed" with ray-tracing enabled. When it’s switched on, the company says "glorious ray-traced reflections are cast on every possible surface; substantially improved shadows naturally soften and sharpen; [and] shops, streets and buildings are realistically illuminated with diffuse lighting." Take a look at some of that in action: