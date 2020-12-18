Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

Microsoft expands Xbox ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ refund policy

If you bought the game digitally from the Microsoft Store, you can get your money back.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

The console launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been a mess, to put it mildly. Now, Microsoft has expanded its refund policy for the game. It said that, until further notice, anyone who bought Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store can claim a full refund. It’s doing so to “ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox.”

“While we know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles,” the Xbox Support Twitter account wrote. “To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one.”

Sony removed the bug-riddled game from the PlayStation Store on Thursday night and offered full refunds to players who wanted one. Cyberpunk 2077 is still listed on the Microsoft Store at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Best Buy says it will accept returns of certain console copies, including opened ones, until December 21st.

CD Projekt Red is planning to roll out two major patches and some minor updates over the next couple of months to fix the game’s array of issues on consoles. Even though Cyberpunk 2077 is gone from the PlayStation Store, PS4 and PS5 players who hang onto the game will still receive the patches.

Update 12/18 2PM ET: Added a note about Best Buy returns.

