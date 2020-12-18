Microsoft expands Xbox ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ refund policy

The console launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been a mess, to put it mildly. Now, Microsoft has expanded its refund policy for the game. It said that, until further notice, anyone who bought Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store can claim a full refund. It’s doing so to “ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox.”

While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

“While we know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles,” the Xbox Support Twitter account wrote. “To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one.”