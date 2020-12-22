Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

'Cyberpunk 2077' has sold 13 million copies despite bugs and refunds

Even with all the controversy, CD Projekt Red has a hit.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
32m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

Despite all the controversy surrounding CD Projekt Red’s latest title, Cyberpunk 2077 is a hit. In a disclosure spotted by analyst Daniel Ahmad, the studio said it had sold approximately 13 million copies of the game as of December 20th. The estimate factors in sales across every platform, including the PlayStation Network where you currently can’t buy the game, the more than 8 million in pre-orders it accrued before release, as well as refunds processed by both physical and digital retailers

With 13 million units sold, Cyberpunk 2077 generated approximately more than $780 million in revenue in its first 10 days of availability. That puts the game in some exclusive company. Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 made $725 million over its first weekend of availability. As another example, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare grossed $600 million in its first three days.

Typically publishers aren’t candid about sharing sales unless a game is doing well. In Cyberpunk 2077’s case, there’s another motive at play. “The Management Board has decided to disclose the above information in the form of a current report due to its potential impact on investment-related decisions,” the company said. Shortly after Sony pulled the game from PSN, CD Projekt Red’s stock dropped by about 22 percent, tanking the company’s market cap by $1.8 billion. It has since recovered somewhat but that hasn’t stopped investors from considering potential lawsuits. Whether today’s announcement will be enough to mollify those investors, we’ll have to wait and see.

In this article: CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077, video games, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, Sony, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

View
The Steam Winter Sale is live with savings on thousands of games

The Steam Winter Sale is live with savings on thousands of games

View
Google counters DOJ antitrust charges by pointing out Bing exists

Google counters DOJ antitrust charges by pointing out Bing exists

View
An AI is livestreaming a never-ending bass solo on YouTube

An AI is livestreaming a never-ending bass solo on YouTube

View
Twitter will reset the @POTUS follower count to zero after Biden takes office

Twitter will reset the @POTUS follower count to zero after Biden takes office

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr