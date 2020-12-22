'Cyberpunk 2077' has sold 13 million copies despite bugs and refunds

Despite all the controversy surrounding CD Projekt Red’s latest title, Cyberpunk 2077 is a hit. In a disclosure spotted by analyst Daniel Ahmad, the studio said it had sold approximately 13 million copies of the game as of December 20th. The estimate factors in sales across every platform, including the PlayStation Network where you currently can’t buy the game, the more than 8 million in pre-orders it accrued before release, as well as refunds processed by both physical and digital retailers.

With 13 million units sold, Cyberpunk 2077 generated approximately more than $780 million in revenue in its first 10 days of availability. That puts the game in some exclusive company. Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 made $725 million over its first weekend of availability. As another example, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare grossed $600 million in its first three days.