Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen update will arrive in the second half of 2021

The first of two major patches for the game will arrive within the next 10 days.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
CD Projekt Red will release Cyberpunk 2077’s free next-gen console update in the second half of 2021, the studio announced today. “We’re aiming for the second half of the year and we’ll reveal more when we have more to share,” CD Projekt Red said in an update on the game’s status. That same post also includes a lengthy video apology from studio co-founder Marcin Iwiński.

In the interim, the company will release Cyberpunk 2077’s first major patch within the next ten days. Patch #1, as the studio has taken to calling it, is the first of two updates that will address the game’s problems on last-gen consoles. Patch #2, which it’s saying is a larger and more significant update, will follow in February. “Our plans for supporting Cyberpunk 2077 in the long-term are unchanged, and we will continue to introduce updates and patches to give all players across all consoles and PCs a better experience with the game,” it added.

You can see a visual timeline of when CD Projekt Red plans to release all the content it talked about in today’s update in the tweet above. The timeline makes it seem like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners could have to wait until sometime in the fall to play a native version of Cyberpunk 2077 on their fancy new consoles. However, those same people will still see the game improve thanks to the updates CD Projekt Red plans to release this month and next thanks to the backward compatibility features on Microsoft’s and Sony’s new consoles.

Despite being one of the more buggy releases in recent memory, that doesn’t seem to have done anything to temper enthusiasm for the game. By its last count, CDPR had sold more than 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077. That’s after even factoring in returns.

