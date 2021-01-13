Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen update will arrive in the second half of 2021

CD Projekt Red will release Cyberpunk 2077’s free next-gen console update in the second half of 2021, the studio announced today. “We’re aiming for the second half of the year and we’ll reveal more when we have more to share,” CD Projekt Red said in an update on the game’s status. That same post also includes a lengthy video apology from studio co-founder Marcin Iwiński.

In the interim, the company will release Cyberpunk 2077’s first major patch within the next ten days. Patch #1, as the studio has taken to calling it, is the first of two updates that will address the game’s problems on last-gen consoles. Patch #2, which it’s saying is a larger and more significant update, will follow in February. “Our plans for supporting Cyberpunk 2077 in the long-term are unchanged, and we will continue to introduce updates and patches to give all players across all consoles and PCs a better experience with the game,” it added.