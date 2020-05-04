Browser add-on verifies that sites actually honor their privacy policies

Just because a website presents a privacy policy, doesn’t mean its code is actually abiding by that policy. To make the internet a little more secure, researchers from Waterloo University in Ontario created a browser plug-in that verifies whether a website is processing data in a way that’s compliant with its privacy policy.

The software-based system, dubbed Mitigator, gives users a secure signal when they visit a website that’s complying with its own privacy policy. And if a website requires users to enter an email address, but the privacy policy does not mention that requirement, Mitigator will notify its users.