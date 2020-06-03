'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

The folks at Simply Mad Studios have released a short preview for their first Project Cars game under new ownership with Codemasters, and the response from fans has been a bit uneven. The nearly two-minute video looks sharp and smooth of course, with all the high-end production and race cars fans could hope to drive.

However, there are some elements about Project Cars 3 that suggest its physics model may take a turn for something less punishingly-realistic and tilt the needle closer to games like Forza or, as some commenters suggested, even Need for Speed. About 40 seconds in an Acura NSX taps a Mercedes from behind, spinning it out without any visible damage appearing on either car. It could be the editing or just that the game isn’t done yet —intense crash effects and authentic car-contact is listed a feature — but that kind of smash and go action isn’t exactly what fans of the series show up for. Also, at a time when more people have been watching esports racing than ever, the game’s realism will be an important selling point if it’s featured in racing series.