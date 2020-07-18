App tracks mental health by studying your phone usage

The smartphone in your hand might be the key to gauging your mental health. Researchers at Dalhousie University have developed (via CBC and Gizmodo) a mobile app, PROSIT, that can detect conditions like anxiety or depression based on how you use your phone. This includes easily-tracked features like exercise, sleep, call frequency, message histories and music tastes, but also includes subtle data. Your typing speed and force can hint at an emotionally charged state, for instance.
Users are also asked to record a 90-second audio clip describing the most exciting part of their week, and to self-report their feelings on a five-point scale.