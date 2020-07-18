Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

App tracks mental health by studying your phone usage

It could be very helpful, but there are privacy concerns.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
78 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Chris Velazco/Engadget

The smartphone in your hand might be the key to gauging your mental health. Researchers at Dalhousie University have developed (via CBC and Gizmodo) a mobile app, PROSIT, that can detect conditions like anxiety or depression based on how you use your phone. This includes easily-tracked features like exercise, sleep, call frequency, message histories and music tastes, but also includes subtle data. Your typing speed and force can hint at an emotionally charged state, for instance.

Users are also asked to record a 90-second audio clip describing the most exciting part of their week, and to self-report their feelings on a five-point scale.

About 300 people are currently testing PROSIT, roughly half of which are patients.

Before you ask: the scientists are well aware of the privacy concerns involved in tracking many of the things you do online. Use of the app requires signing a consent form, and the data is stored in a secure location. You’re unlikely to see unrestricted use as a result, if just because the potential for stealing profile data is very real.

Still, apps like this could be useful for addressing mental health. While PROSIT doesn’t provide a complete picture of a person’s mental wellbeing, it could help psychologists track and better understand their patients’ development outside of sessions — important during a pandemic, when patients might only have periodic telehealth calls. This could lead to more targeted and effective treatments, at least for those patients who agree to be tracked in the first place.

In this article: Dalhousie University, PROSIT, Mental health, Health, Medicine, App, privacy, science, Android, iOS, iphone, anxiety, depression, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
78 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apple fans weigh in with their Watch Series 5 reviews

Apple fans weigh in with their Watch Series 5 reviews

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
Disney said to have 'dramatically' cut ad spending on Facebook amid boycott

Disney said to have 'dramatically' cut ad spending on Facebook amid boycott

View
Twitter's Bitcoin hackers had almost limitless access

Twitter's Bitcoin hackers had almost limitless access

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr