You no longer need a PS VR2 invite to pre-order direct from Sony

If you missed out on securing a pre-order for Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset, you're in luck. The PlayStation Direct store no longer requires an invitation to place a PS VR2 pre-order.

You won't necessarily have to wait for months to get your hands on the next-gen PS5 headset either, as The Verge points out. As things stand, Sony expects to deliver the device between its February 22nd launch date and February 28th.

The initial wave of pre-orders required would-be PS VR2 owners to register their interest and hope they got an invitation from Sony. Now, you can reserve one and at least give yourself the option picking up the headset in February, especially given that it's unclear how much stock Sony will have at launch. You could always cancel a pre-order if you change your mind.

