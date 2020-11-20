Valve tests wireless rumble support for the DualSense in Steam

There’s good news if you’re trying to use Sony’s new controller to play PC games. Valve started beta testing initial support for the PS5’s DualSense pad a few days ago, and followed up with support for advanced features like its gyroscope, trackpads, LED and rumble.

An update to the Steam beta that just arrived brings further tweaks to the rumble effect while using a DualSense, and enables rumble when the controller is connected wirelessly. The only big feature left to add is support for the adaptive triggers.