Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Engadget

The 'Final Fantasy XV' team is making 'Project Athia' for PS5

Cape Game: The Game
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
18m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
project athia
Engadget

Sponsored Links

During Sony’s online PlayStation 5 preview event on Thursday, viewers were treated to an exciting (albeit truncated) look Luminous Productions’ launch title, Project Athia. The trailer lasted roughly a minute and didn’t provide many details as to the game’s plot or playstyle, aside from seeing the caped protagonist stomping wolves using magical vines and superhero landing in various exotic environments.

“Project Athia will take you on a thrilling other-worldly adventure – it is going to be action-packed, and at times twisted, tempestuous, and forbidding. It is a journey that we want to feel as much yours as it is our protagonists,” the developers wrote in a Sony blog posted on Thursday.

Sony did not provide a launch date for this title.

In this article: PS5, sony, lumiunous productions, project athia, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Watch Sony's PS5 event with us live from 3:40PM ET

Watch Sony's PS5 event with us live from 3:40PM ET

View
Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

View
Google Assistant’s most helpful features arrive on more smart home devices

Google Assistant’s most helpful features arrive on more smart home devices

View
Adobe officially debuts Photoshop Camera for iOS and Android

Adobe officially debuts Photoshop Camera for iOS and Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr