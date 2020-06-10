Apple plans to shut down iBooks Author and iTunes U

Apple is discontinuing two products you’ve probably forgotten about: iBooks Author and iTunes U. As of July 1st, iBooks Author will not be available to new users, and Apple plans to discontinue iTunes U at the end of 2021.

Existing iBooks Author users will still have access to the app, but it will no longer be updated. Apple says it’s working on a tool that will allow users to transfer content into Pages, and that should be ready soon. As 9to5Mac notes, many of the iBooks Author functions have already been integrated into Pages.