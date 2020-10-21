Puffco Peak Pro: A more refined stoner experience

The app and its Bluetooth connection were also notoriously finicky when it came to pairing and actually controlling the device. And don’t even get me started on the Peak’s battery woes. The powercell on the first review unit I had conked out after barely half a year. One day it just decided that it had enough of the whole “able to hold an electrical charge” charade and refused to continue doing so.

“If you’re one of the first to buy it, you’re going to be one of the first to experience issues,” Puffco CEO Roger Volodarsky told Leafly in 2018. But over the past two years, Puffco has been working hard to rectify the faults found in the OG Peak, as the much improved Puffco Peak Pro can attest.

Engadget

Let’s start with the Peak Pro’s crucible -- that’s the ceramic bowl where you put the concentrate and upon which the carb cap sits. Compared to the original Peak, the Pro’s bowl is 40 percent larger and can handle all the concentrate varieties that its predecessor could. It’s also smarter thanks to the incorporation of a dedicated microprocessor that continually monitors the temperature inside the crucible and adjusts the unit’s heating element to maintain a precise, real-time temperature range regardless of how much hash you pack in there or how hard you draw air through it. With the original Peak, overfilling the bowl or sucking too deeply could overwhelm the heating element, leading to thinner, less satisfying rips.

Unfortunately, cleaning the crucible now is still just as much of a pain in the ass as it was with the OG Peak -- it involves Q-Tips and rubbing alcohol and trying to remember “lefty-loosey, righty-tighty” when you're stoned out of your gourd, it’s still a whole thing. I don’t recommend it.

The glass water chamber has been significantly redesigned as well. It sits taller and more vertically on the electronic base, effectively doubling the amount of liquid it can hold while drastically reducing the amount that gets in your mouth. Interestingly, the Peak Pro accommodates any glassware that worked with the original Peak. They’ll of course have the same water-filling issues on the new base as they did on the old but for folks who maybe threw down a couple of hundred bucks for a custom chamber, it’s nice to see that their investments aren’t for naught just because the device got an update.

The carb cap has also seen significant improvement. Where the first iteration was little more than a glass spindle with a wide brim that sat daintily atop the bowl, the new version is clad in rubberized armor and fits snugly into the bowl’s rim. There’s even an optional strap available as part of the Travel package that will physically tether the cap to the Peak Pro (along with a rubber Q-tip backpack and mouthpiece). And to minimize the need to pull the carb off every few tokes to see how well the concentrate is bubbling, the new carb cap has a clear viewport to give you a rough idea of what’s going on in there.

The base is new both inside and out. Its exterior has been redone with more durable finishes and a more ergonomic grip. It was always tough to get a comfortable hold of the original Peak. The device felt just a touch too small for my hands. But the new Peak Pro molds to my palms like a Playstation controller -- it just fits. Puffco has also revamped the Peak’s power management systems, putting in a 1700 mAh battery into the base. That’s beefy enough to handle more than two dozen bowl packings before needing an approximately 2-hour recharge through the Pro’s integrated USB-C charging port. The Pro now also includes a helpful auto-sleep feature that will preserve the Pro’s battery even if you forget to turn it off yourself.