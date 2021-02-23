What's on TV this week: 'Minari,' 'Snowfall' and 'Punky Brewster'

This week The Walking Dead's new season premiere on AMC, but if you'd prefer to see Steven Yeun, his new movie Minari arrives this week on streaming platforms. FX is premiering a new season of Snowfall, and Peacock has a new Punky Brewster series with Soleil Moon Frye reprising her role from the 80s sitcom.

For gamers, a Crazy Taxi-like game Taxi Chaos appears this week, along with Persona 5 Strikers. Netflix is premiering a new Pelé documentary, and Apple TV+ has a film featuring Billie Eilish. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Minari (2/26 - VOD)

The Croods: A New Age (4K)

Smooth Talk (Criterion)

Wrong Turn

Man Push Cart (Criterion)

Chop Chop (Criterion)

Lady Sings the Blues

Show Boat

Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch)

Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Aery - A Journey Beyond Time (PC, Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

Pelé, Netflix, 3 AM

Brian Regan: On the Rocks, Netflix, 3 AM

Celtics/Mavericks, TNT, 7:30 PM

Trail Blazers/Nuggets, TNT, 10 PM

Superman & Lois (series premiere), CW, 8 PM

To Tell the Truth, ABC, 8 PM

Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

Basketball Wives, VH1, 8 PM

Queen Sugar, OWN, 8 PM

Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM

Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM

MTV Unplugged presents: BTS, 9 PM

This is Us, NBC, 9 PM

Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

Nurses (season finale), NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Hello, Me, Netflix, 3 AM

Canine Intervention (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Ginny & Georgia, Netflix, 3 AM

Design Star: Next Gen (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

Name That Tune, Fox, 8 PM

The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

Sistas, BET, 9 PM

Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

Snowfall (season premiere), FX, 10 PM

For Life (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

Thursday

Geez & Ann, Netflix, 3 AM

Punky Brewster (S1), Peacock, 3 AM

High-Rise Invasion (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Close Enough (S2), HBO Max, 3 AM

Luda Can't Cook (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

Good Eats, Discovery+, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

Mavericks/76ers, TNT, 7 PM

Pelicans/Bucks, TNT, 10 PM

Your Attention Please: The Concert, Hulu, 8 PM

Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

Mr. Mayor (season finale), NBC, 8 PM

Superstore, NBC, 8:30 PM

B Positive, CBS, 8:30 PM

Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

Go-Big Show, TBS, 9 PM

Mom, CBS, 9 PM

Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

The Unicorn, CBS, 9:30 PM

The Hustler (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, Apple TV+, 3 AM

For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

WandaVision, Disney+, 3 AM

Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Dickinson (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM

Losing Alice (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM

The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Hulu, 3 AM

Myth: A Frozen Tale, Disney+, 3 AM

Tom & Jerry, HBO Max, 3 AM

Crazy About Her, Netflix, 3 AM

Bigfoot Family, Netflix, 3 AM

The Girl on the Train, Netflix, 3 AM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

Hip Hop Uncovered (season finale), FX, 9 PM

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

Painting with John (season finale), HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

Girl in the Basement, Lifetime, 8 PM

A Wild Year on Earth (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM

Mavericks/Nets, ABC, 8:30 PM

Saturday Night Live: Nick Jonas, NBC, 11:30 PM

Devil May Care, Syfy, 12 AM

Sunday

Ride with Norman Reedus (season premiere), AMC+, 3 AM

Peyton's Places, ESPN+, 3 AM

NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400, Fox, 3:30 PM

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, NBC, 8 PM

Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

Boiling Point, BET, 8 PM

American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

The Circus (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM

Allen v. Farrow , HBO, 9 PM

Men in Kilts, Starz, 9 PM

Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

Charmed, CW, 9 PM

NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM

Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

The Luminaries, Starz, 9:30 PM

The Walking Dead (winter premiere), AMC, 10 PM

Supervillain, Showtime, 10 PM

NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.