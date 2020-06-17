Qualcomm's 5G RB5 robotics platform will help drones navigate tight spaces

Since the chip is geared towards machine vision and robotics applications, it can process up to 8K or 4K HDR video and 200 megapixel photos while dealing with up to seven cameras at once. On the software side, it comes with SDKs for neural processing, machine vision, localization, feature recognition and obstacle detection.

To help developers get going, the robotics development kit includes a 12-megapixel main camera, along with tracking, depth, time-of flight and other cameras. It’s also equipped with magnetic, pressure, temperature, ultrasonic, and numerous other sensors. Qualcomm has also promised “vault-like” security so devices can’t be compromised.

The tech works with consumer tech like toys and robotic vacuums or lawn mowers, but is also designed for commercial and industrial applications. The biggest potential appears to be with drones, where the machine vision and 4G/5G connectivity could be particularly useful, according to some of the developers on board. “[The RB5] platform will enable new autonomous drone experiences, such as navigating quickly through tight spaces while mapping the environment for objects of interest,” said CEO Chad Sweet with drone maker ModelAI.