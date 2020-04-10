Qualcomm reportedly asks US to let it sell chips for Huawei phones

You might think Qualcomm would be happy with US trade bans limiting Huawei’s access to chips, but it appears to be arguing just the opposite. The Wall Street Journal said it had obtained a Qualcomm presentation lobbying the US government to remove restrictions and let it sell Snapdragon processors to Huawei. The ban won’t prevent Huawei from obtaining necessary parts and could just drive “billions of dollars” of US sales to foreign chip makers like MediaTek and Samsung, Qualcomm reportedly said — lifting the chip ban would theoretically help American companies stay competitive.
There could be a “rapid shift in 5G chipset market share” if Qualcomm is restricted while its foreign rivals aren’t, Qualcomm said.