Microsoft expands App Assure to bring better compatibility to Snapdragon PCs

Qualcomm and Microsoft are teaming up to encourage more developers to make their apps compatible with Windows on Snapdragon. The companies announced a new App Assure program that will help software makers address the compatibility issues that have plagued ARM-based PCs.
Microsoft first launched App Assure in 2018 to help developers transition Windows 7 apps to Windows 10 before Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 in 2020. Likewise, the latest iteration of App Assure is meant to help app makers optimize for Qualcomm’s mobile processors while building up confidence for end users.