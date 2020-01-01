Qualcomm's latest mobile gaming chip packs faster graphics and global 5G

Qualcomm isn’t wasting any time following up last year’s Snapdragon 765G gaming chip with a more powerful model. It’s unveiling the Snapdragon 768G, a follow-up that appears to address what many gamers want the most: raw performance. The 2.8GHz Kryo 475 CPU is estimated to run about 15 percent faster than the 2.4GHz part in the 765G, while the Adreno 620 graphics promise a similar performance boost (including 120Hz support at 1080p). This is also the first Snapdragon 700-series chip to support upgradeable GPU drivers, letting you fine-tune the visual performance almost like you would with a gaming PC.

Network speed matters as well. The 768G is part of Qualcomm’s second wave of 5G-capable system-on-a-chip, and that means global 5G with both millimeter wave and sub-6GHz frequencies for “all key regions.” You can expect speeds of up to 3.7Gbps downstream and 1.6Gbps upstream, although that likely means getting very, very close to a mmWave 5G site.