Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G is a 6nm chip for 5G phones

Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, which will power the Honor 50 series and other upcoming mid-to-high-end devices. It joins the Snapdragon 780G, which Qualcomm introduced in March, as one of the company's options for upper mid-range phones. The 778G SoC uses Kryo 670 CPU, which Qualcomm says can enhance overall CPU performance by 40 percent. Meanwhile, its Adreno 642L GPU is designed to deliver up to 40 percent faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation.

The chipset comes with the latest (6th generation) Qualcomm AI Engine, as well. That particular feature enhances every video call and phone call with its noise suppression capabilities and provides AI-based camera experiences. Speaking of cameras, the processor has triple ISP, allowing users to capture three photos or videos using three lenses at once, including ones in wide, ultra-wide, and zoom modes. It supports HDR10+ video capturing, as well, which gives you the power to capture images with dramatic colors and contrasts.

As you'd expect from the name, the 778G enables 5G connectivity, while also supporting Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6 speeds. It also has select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including Variable Rate Shading and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch that enables up to 20 percent faster input response. In addition to the Honor 50 series, the 778G SoC will also power upcoming Motorola, Oppo, IQOO, Realme and Xiaomi phones. The devices are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2021, so we don't have to wait that long to see the SoC in action. Honor 50 could be the first 778G-powered phone to come out, though that's not a certainty yet.

Fang Fei, president of Honor's product line, said: