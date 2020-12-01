The Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm's latest premium CPU for smartphones

Every December for the last few years, Qualcomm has unveiled its next-generation high-end CPU that ends up powering many flagship smartphones for the first half of the following year. Though 2020 might be different than previous years, the tech product cycle is not letting up. The company is announcing today that its latest premium mobile chipset is the Snapdragon 888, and it’ll be in Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 11 flagship. Other companies like LG, OnePlus, Motorola, ASUS, Lenovo and Oppo have “provided their support for Snapdragon 888,” Qualcomm said.

Though its predecessor is the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm’s latest model number is a departure from sequential increments and an auspicious name in Chinese culture. The company didn’t share many details about the Snapdragon 888’s technical upgrades today, saying that it uses a third-generation X60 5G modem and a sixth-generation AI engine.