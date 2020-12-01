Latest in Gear

Image credit: Qualcomm

The Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm's latest premium CPU for smartphones

It'll power pretty much every Android flagship next year.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Qualcomm

Every December for the last few years, Qualcomm has unveiled its next-generation high-end CPU that ends up powering many flagship smartphones for the first half of the following year. Though 2020 might be different than previous years, the tech product cycle is not letting up. The company is announcing today that its latest premium mobile chipset is the Snapdragon 888, and it’ll be in Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 11 flagship. Other companies like LG, OnePlus, Motorola, ASUS, Lenovo and Oppo have “provided their support for Snapdragon 888,” Qualcomm said.

Though its predecessor is the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm’s latest model number is a departure from sequential increments and an auspicious name in Chinese culture. The company didn’t share many details about the Snapdragon 888’s technical upgrades today, saying that it uses a third-generation X60 5G modem and a sixth-generation AI engine.

Qualcomm also said that the Snapdragon 888 features the third generation of its Elite Gaming platform, which delivers its “most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance.” It also promised that the new chipset “will triple down on the future of computational photography and transform smartphones into professional quality cameras.” Phones with the Snapdragon 888 will be able to capture photos at 2.7 gigapixels per second, the company said, which should translate to 120 photos that are 12-megapixels sharp per second. That’s up to 35 percent faster than the last Snapdragon processor.

More details about the Snapdragon 888 will be unveiled tomorrow on the second day of Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit event, so be sure to come back for the full breakdown.

