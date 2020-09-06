Latest in Entertainment

Quibi adds Chromecast support on iOS and Android

With AirPlay and Cast built-in, you're not limited to small screen viewing.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago
If the only thing holding you back from enjoying Quibi’s mobile-first video platform has been its lack of support for big-screen viewing, then we have good news. After adding Apple’s AirPlay tech two weeks ago, it has followed up with Chromecast support in the latest versions of its app for iOS and Android devices.

Just like the AirPlay implementation, watching the service’s “quick bite” videos on the big screen means only viewing them in horizontal orientation, with no option to go back and forth for different layouts. We’ll see if Quibi follows up with built-in smart TV apps or if it continues with its mobile focus that, so far, has resulted in disappointing subscriber numbers.

