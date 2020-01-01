Quibi offers a preview of its originals on YouTube

By this point, you're probably familiar with Quibi and its unique approach to video streaming, but you may not have seen how it plays out in action. The mobile-first platform allows you to watch its originals in both landscape and portrait orientations. You can switch between the two at any time, and the video will take up the entirety of your phone's display thanks to the fact every show is shot and edited for both landscape and portrait viewing.

Something you couldn't do before today is to see how Quibi's approach plays out on a TV screen. Now you can after the company uploaded the pilot episodes of three of its original series -- Most Dangerous Game, The Stranger and Dummy -- to YouTube.