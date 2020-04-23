Quibi's mobile apps will get limited support for TV casts next month

Quibi will soon start rolling out the ability cast its bite-sized shows to TVs. The new streaming platform launched without the feature in early April even though it would’ve been smart to do so, seeing as most people are sheltering in place due to COVID-19. In response to early users’ requests and complaints, the company announced a few days later it was fast-tracking its plans to let the app cast to TVs. Now, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told Reuters that some Quibi users will be able to cast the service from their phones to their televisions starting in May.

Unfortunately, Katzenberg didn’t say which subset of users is getting the capability or how it will determine which users are getting it first. He said Quibi “had a very, very good launch” despite coming out during a pandemic, though, and announced that it’s been downloaded more than 2.7 million times since its debut. Katzenberg also believes that Quibi would fare even better once stay-at-home orders are lifted since it was designed for users to watch on the go.