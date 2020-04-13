Quibi fast-tracks plans to bring its bite-sized shows to TVs

Did you wonder why Quibi insisted on launching a mobile-focused video service in the middle of a pandemic without a realistic way to watch on your TV? So did Quibi. CEO Meg Whitman told CNBC that the company was stepping up plans to let the app cast to TVs. Big-screen viewing was always part of the plan, she said, but it wasn’t meant to be part of the launch.

Whitman also dismissed notions that the need to stay inside might hurt Quibi’s viewship, arguing that people have “in-between moments at home” where short shows make sense. “We don’t actually think [the pandemic] hurt us,” she said. To that end, she added that people had downloaded the app over 1.7 million times, beating expectations, and that 80 percent of those who start watching finish at least one episode. The executive added that Quibi had sold out all its advertising for the first year.