Latest in Gear

Image credit: Quip

Quip’s new Smart Brush and app rewards you for brushing your teeth

A new Smart Motor in the electric toothbrush connects to the app.
Ann Smajstrla
24m ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The new Quip Smart Brush and App.
Quip

Oral care company Quip announced today it’s upgrading its signature product, the electric toothbrush, with a new Smart Brush. The new brush has the signature features of Quip’s OG Electric Toothbrush -- it still sticks on your mirror and guides you through a two-minute brushing routine with timed sonic vibrations. However, the new product also contains a Smart Motor and comes with a new mobile app that, working together, send you reminders to keep up your brushing routine, help you improve your skills and more.

The free Quip app connects to your Smart Brush to tell you how well and how often you brush. If you consistently brush twice per day, you’ll earn rewards that include free Quip refills or gift cards. Of course, you can still subscribe to quarterly brush and battery refills, which cost $5.

Quip Smart Brushes start at $45 -- the OG brush is $25 -- and are also available in a mini kid’s brush size. If you’re one of Quip’s more than 5 million existing customers, you can upgrade for $20 by swapping your brush’s existing motor for a smart one.

Quip has said that it’s mission is “to make great oral health simple, accessible and enjoyable.” In addition to offering relatively affordable electric toothbrushes, they’ve already attempted to tackle accessible dental care with its pay-as-you-go dental plan, Quipcare. The Smart Brush technology doesn’t seem quite as impressive as Oral B.’s forthcoming iO toothbrush or Colgate’s Plaqless Pro, but maybe gamifying the tooth-brushing experience will help make it more enjoyable and easier to stick to.

In this article: quip, toothbrush, Tooth brushing, oral hygiene, electric toothbrush, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
California wins injunction against Uber, Lyft classifying drivers as contractors

California wins injunction against Uber, Lyft classifying drivers as contractors

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View
Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

View
Nintendo 'gigaleak' reveals the classic games that never were

Nintendo 'gigaleak' reveals the classic games that never were

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr