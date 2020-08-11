Quip’s new Smart Brush and app rewards you for brushing your teeth

Oral care company Quip announced today it’s upgrading its signature product, the electric toothbrush, with a new Smart Brush. The new brush has the signature features of Quip’s OG Electric Toothbrush -- it still sticks on your mirror and guides you through a two-minute brushing routine with timed sonic vibrations. However, the new product also contains a Smart Motor and comes with a new mobile app that, working together, send you reminders to keep up your brushing routine, help you improve your skills and more.

The free Quip app connects to your Smart Brush to tell you how well and how often you brush. If you consistently brush twice per day, you’ll earn rewards that include free Quip refills or gift cards. Of course, you can still subscribe to quarterly brush and battery refills, which cost $5.