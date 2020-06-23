Rad Power launches a lightweight e-bike for $999

The way we get from A to B is changing. With the climate crisis looming and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic making public transit less appealing, traditional methods of transport are becoming increasingly unsustainable. Enter e-bikes, designed to make getting around quick, cheap and easy. As demand has slowly but surely increased, we’ve seen all kinds of innovations in e-bikes in recent times — now, Rad Power Bikes has launched a model that tackles some of the biggest barriers to uptake.
The RadMission Electric Metro Bike is a stripped back e-bike designed for commuters. It doesn’t come with any fancy add-ons or wild innovations, but it does pack in a punchy 500W geared hub motor, a top speed of 20mph and a battery smaller than, but just as powerful as, previous Rad Power Bikes’ iterations. And it costs just $999.