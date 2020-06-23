Rad Power launches a lightweight e-bike for $999

At such a shockingly low price, many e-bike enthusiasts would rightly be suspicious of the RadMission. Other e-bike companies that have carved a niche in affordable models have entry points much higher – VanMoof’s S3 e-bike starts at $1,998 for example. But Rad Power Bikes has already established a solid reputation for itself, predominantly in the utility and cargo sector, although it’s been making commuter-style models for a while.

The pared-back design (and accompanying price) has created another USP for the bike: it’s a lot lighter than previous models, weighing in at just under 50lbs, or 15lb less than the company’s standard e-bike weight. This, the company says, makes the model more appealing to city residents living in walk-up apartments — no-one wants to be lugging a heavy bike up and down stairs all the time. Of course, it’s still heavier than your regular analog bike, but the reduced weight does demonstrate that e-bike makers are aware of pain points in adoption, and that things can be done to mitigate them.

In a blog post, Rad Power Bikes co-founder Ty Collins explains that the bike is a homage to the “no-frills bike culture I saw while living in San Francisco’s Mission District in my early 20s.” CEO Mike Radenbaugh, meanwhile, says that the RadMission has been designed as an entryway to e-bikes. “I’m really hoping that this is the first e-bike for people who are just waking up to the fact that they don’t need a car to survive anymore. Bikes like these can get you from Point A to Point B, cut down on emissions, save money on gas, and ultimately change the entire transportation game.”