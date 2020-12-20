Razer's BlackWidow Elite keyboard returns to record low of $85

Despite being a couple years old, the BlackWidow Elite is a solid gaming accessory that’s also a satisfying everyday keyboard. It has a full-size QWERTY layout with dedicated media keys, programmable macros and customizable per-key lighting. It also has a multi-functional dial at its top-right corner that you can also program via Razer Synapse to do more than just control your PC’s volume. While it’s not a wireless keyboard, it does have handy passthrough USB and 3.5mm audio connections so you can plug things like a wired mouse or a headset into the keyboard directly instead of fussing around with the tangle of wires likely living behind your PC.

It’s important to choose the right switches before you buy the BlackWidow Elite (or any other mechanical keyboard for that matter). Out of the two options on sale right now, the Orange tactile switches will work best for those who plan on using the keyboard for both gaming and regular typing. But if you want that signature clicky sound and distinct feedback, pick the green switches — just know that everyone around you will hear you whenever you’re typing.

As far as other accessories go, you have another chance to get the excellent Basilisk X HyperSpeed mouse for 33 percent off now that it’s back down to $40. It’s a sturdy wireless mouse with a sensor rated for 16,000 CPI and 450 IPS, and it lets you store up to five CPI rates onboard so you can switch between them at will. It also runs on just a single AA battery and it should last for 285 hours of runtime in performance wireless mode, or 450 hours via Bluetooth. Razer’s Viper wired mouse has also been discounted to $40 and, in addition to having the same sensor found in the HyperSpeed, it’s a better option for those that want an ambidextrous gaming mouse.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.