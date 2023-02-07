Razer's Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops are available tomorrow

You didn't have to wait too long to get Razer's largest Blade systems to date. The company has revealed that the new Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops will be available tomorrow, February 8th. The 16- and 18-inch systems respectively start at $2,700 and $2,900, although the configurations launching this week are strictly high-end models with RTX 4080 or 4090 graphics — you'll have to spend at least $3,600 ($3,800 for the 18-inch model) to get something quickly. The 'entry' variants with RTX 4060 or 4070 GPUs will be available February 22nd.

Each portable has its own set of tricks. The new Blade 16 has a unique dual-mode mini-LED display that can switch between a media-friendly 4K 120Hz picture and a gaming-oriented FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) 240Hz image. The Blade 18, meanwhile, is a giant desktop replacement with a six-speaker spatial audio setup. Both use 13th-gen Intel Core i9 HX processors, and their RTX 40 series mobile graphics run at full power — a peak 175W for the RTX 4080 and 4090. You won't do much gaming on battery, then, but this could save you from buying a tower PC for demanding games.

Accordingly, Razer is updating its Synapse software to enable CPU overclocking on the Blade 16 and Blade 18. You can modify the core voltage, the maximum wattage for boost power and even the time that boost is allowed to run. Don't expect the results you'd get from overclocking a desktop (you're working within the limits of a laptop chassis), but this may help you squeeze some extra frames per second out of your machine.