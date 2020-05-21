Latest in Gear

Image credit: Razer

Razer’s Blade Pro 17 adds 300 Hz screen and RTX 2080 Super GPU options

Choosing between a desktop and laptop has become a bit harder.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Razer Blade Pro 17 300 Hz display 120 Hz 4K
Razer

Razer has made choosing between a laptop and desktop PC even trickier with its latest Blade Pro 17 laptop. It’s now equipped with either a 300 Hz 1080p IPS display ideal for gaming, or a 4K 120 Hz TFT touchscreen aimed at content creators. Powering all those Hz is Intel’s latest 2.3GHz 8-core i7-10875H CPU that can be boosted up to 5.1GHz, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics.

As before, the Blade Pro 17 can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of storage (on the 4K model). It has a plethora of ports, including three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports shared with Thunderbolt 3), one Thunderbolt 3 port, 2.5Gb ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, a UHS-III card reader and WiFi 6.

Razer Blade Pro 17 2020
Razer

This is largely a spec bump, as the Blade Pro 17 retains the same form factor and 6.06 pound weight of the last model. Still, the improved display, CPU and GPU should have a pretty significant effect on performance. It arrives later this month at Razer.com and other retails in the US and Canada, starting at $2,600 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics and going up to $3,800 with an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU.

In this article: Razer, Blade Pro 17, NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super, i7-10875H, 300 Hz, 120 Hz 4K, laptop, personal computing, PC, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
