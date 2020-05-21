Razer’s Blade Pro 17 adds 300 Hz screen and RTX 2080 Super GPU options

Razer has made choosing between a laptop and desktop PC even trickier with its latest Blade Pro 17 laptop. It’s now equipped with either a 300 Hz 1080p IPS display ideal for gaming, or a 4K 120 Hz TFT touchscreen aimed at content creators. Powering all those Hz is Intel’s latest 2.3GHz 8-core i7-10875H CPU that can be boosted up to 5.1GHz, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics.

As before, the Blade Pro 17 can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of storage (on the 4K model). It has a plethora of ports, including three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports shared with Thunderbolt 3), one Thunderbolt 3 port, 2.5Gb ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, a UHS-III card reader and WiFi 6.