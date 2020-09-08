Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Razer

Razer made the gum gamers didn’t know they needed

The gaming gum is supposed to help with mental performance and focus.
Ann Smajstrla
30m ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Respawn 5 gum
Razer

If you’re a gamer who chews gum, standard Juicy Fruit or Big Red won’t do your mental performance any favors … at least, not according to Razer. As a follow up to its focus-sharpening Razer Respawn drink, and to meet an apparent need for fortified gum, the company has rolled out Respawn By 5 gaming gum.

Razer has partnered with Wrigley’s 5 gum (remember their mid-2000s sci-fi commercials?) to make a gum specifically for gamers. The product is infused with B vitamins and green tea extract to help improve your focus and reaction time, according to a statement from Razer. Choose from a classic cool mint flavor, or two flavors already time-tested in the Respawn drink: pomegranate watermelon and tropical punch.

If the Respawn drink seemed a little out of left field, this gum is a bit of a surprise as well. However, Respawn By 5 could be an alternative for those who don’t want the caffeine in the Respawn drink but still want a “mental performance supplement.” If you think a stick of gum could be the difference between beating the next boss in your video game or becoming an esports master, you can snag 10 packs for $27.99 at the Razer website.

In this article: Food and Drink, supplements, video games, Razer, gum, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers capture the world's first 3,200-megapixel digital photo

Researchers capture the world's first 3,200-megapixel digital photo

View
TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

View
Blue Origin has been trying to get the hell off this planet for 20 years now

Blue Origin has been trying to get the hell off this planet for 20 years now

View
The all-digital Xbox Series S comes out on November 10th

The all-digital Xbox Series S comes out on November 10th

View
Infinity Ward disables all 'Warzone' vehicles after game-breaking bug emerges

Infinity Ward disables all 'Warzone' vehicles after game-breaking bug emerges

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr