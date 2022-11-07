Razer's Blade 15 laptop is $250 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Razer's 2022 base model Blade 15 gaming laptop is on sale for $250 off at the manufacturer's site. We named the Blade 15 our top pick for a premium gaming laptop in our best gaming laptop guide. At just $1,550, it's a great deal, considering the 2021 model, with an older processor, is holding steady at $1,700 on Amazon.

We put the premium version of the Blade 15 through its paces and were impressed by Razer's superb build quality. While that premium-level computer isn't budging from its $3,700 price, this deal on the base model is a chance to get that same Razer quality in a solid gaming laptop.

This configuration of the Blade 15 has two graphics cards, one integrated Intel UHD graphics processor for your day-to-day and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 card that kicks in to handle gaming graphics. The 15.6-inch full HD screen has a solid 144Hz refresh rate that should keep all but the most intensive FPS looking smooth.

It also has 16GM of dual-channel RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and there's an open M.2 slot for memory expansion when the time comes. The Blade 15 comes stocked with the older Windows 10 but includes a free upgrade to Windows 11 once you get the unit home. It all runs on Intel's 11th-gen Core i7 chip and has plenty of ports for your peripherals, including a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C. While it's not the most powerful configuration of the Blade 15, this is an excellent entry point into Razer's gaming devices — especially when you can keep an extra $250 in your pocket.

