Recommended Reading: Apple's AR secret weapon is already in your pocket

The week's noteworthy writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
1h ago
Apple's secret weapon in AR is right in front of us

Scott Stein, CNET

Sure, Apple is supposedly working on an augmented- or mixed-reality headset that’s been rumored repeatedly, but the company is flexing its AR muscle with a device you already have. CNET explains why Apple is focused on perfecting its AR technology on iPhone and iPad to ensure success.

How the US military buys location data from ordinary apps

Joseph Cox, Motherboard

By now, you’ve like heard rumblings about how the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are tapping into phone location data to find people. Motherboard reports that a branch of the military tasked with counterterrorism (among other things), the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), has also been using apps to gather location data. One of those, Muslim Pro, is software designed to appear to be a prayer reminder.

This record deal simulator could upend the way artists do business

Noah Yoo, Pitchfork

Streaming services have turned the music industry on its head, but the murky waters of record deals are still there for aspiring artists to navigate. Pitchfork takes a look at the Record Deal Simulator, an online tool that takes terms like cash advances, royalty split and more to show musicians how many streams they would need to break even. It also gives them an idea how much the label would make at that point. And the info is available without have to pay a lawyer for a few hours of their time to do the math.

