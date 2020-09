Mark Serrels, CNET

This is the incredible story of a game from THQ Studio Australia that was set to release around the time of the first Avengers film from Marvel and Disney. A multitude of factors colliding at the same time would ultimately lead to the project being permanently shelved and the studio being shut down. CNET’s reporting includes previously unseen game footage as well, so this one is certainly worth your time.

Ralph Jones, The Guardian

Christopher Nolan may believe that nearly inaudible dialogue makes his films more immersive, but it can be frustrating for viewers. The Guardian discusses how this isn’t just a problem with one director, it’s an issue with a lot of modern films.