Image credit: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: Facebook's new content oversight board

The week's noteworthy writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
27m ago
MENLO PARK, CA - APRIL 05: A sign is posted outside of Facebook headquarters on April 5, 2018 in Menlo Park, California. Protesters with the activist group "Raging Grannies" staged a demonstration outside of Facebook headquaters calling for better consumer protection and online privacy in the wake of Cambridge Analytica's unauthorized access to up to 87 million Facebook users' data. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

We are a new board overseeing Facebook. Here’s what we’ll decide.

Catalina Botero-Marino, Jamal Greene, Michael W. McConnell and Helle Thorning-Schmidt, The New York Times

Facebook announced the first members of its content oversight board this week, an independent body it pledged to form in November 2018. While the selections sparked almost immediate criticism, a few of the group’s members penned a New York Times op-ed to explain what just what they’ll do — including combating hate speech, harassment and other “challenging content issues.”

Indycar's virtual race crashes sparked real-world controversy among drivers

Rob Zacny, Vice

Virtual races have provided a substitute for real action on tracks around the world for a number of professional auto racers and their fans. However, the digital stand-in events have created their own issues, including a lack of concern for the rules of the road.

Where can virtual concerts go after Travis Scott’s ‘Fortnite’ extravaganza?

Marc Hogan, Pitchfork

By now, you’ve likely heard rumblings about Travis Scott’s massive Fortnite concert. Musicians are coming up with new ways to reach fans from home, but did that one particular gaming-tinged event set the tone for all virtual performances to come? Pitchfork explores what’s next.

