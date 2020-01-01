Recommended Reading: Facebook's new content oversight board

We are a new board overseeing Facebook. Here’s what we’ll decide.
Catalina Botero-Marino, Jamal Greene, Michael W. McConnell and Helle Thorning-Schmidt, The New York Times
Facebook announced the first members of its content oversight board this week, an independent body it pledged to form in November 2018. While the selections sparked almost immediate criticism, a few of the group’s members penned a New York Times op-ed to explain what just what they’ll do — including combating hate speech, harassment and other “challenging content issues.”