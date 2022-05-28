Recommended Reading: How 'Top Gun: Maverick' puts you inside an F-18

Jake Kring-Schreifels, The Ringer

One of the biggest challenges in filming the original Top Gun was keeping all of the actors playing pilots from constantly vomiting in the cockpit. Any sequel to that '80s classic would have to be even more realistic, since production eventually moved to a soundstage. The Ringer explains how GoPro footage from real Navy pilots was the initial inspiration for the new movie, how custom-built IMAX gear helped capture the angles from real F-18s and how Tom Cruise put the cast through intense training to prepare.

David McCabe and Adam Satariano, The New York Times

Over 50 countries are trying to make sure data created by their citizens, governments and industries stays within their borders — or at least stored in accordance with their laws. The quest for so-called "digital sovereignty" could impact services we use daily or some of the features they currently offer.

Philip Sherburne, Pitchfork

Artificial intelligence can now learn, perform and create music with skills that are more than just copying a human's actions. Pitchfork explores some of the more notable projects in search of an answer to the question: Just because we can, does that mean we should?