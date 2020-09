The New York Times

With less than two months left before the US presidential election, you’re not alone if you’re concerned about the potential for inaccurate or delayed results. Several election experts spoke to The New York Times about the things they’re losing sleep over, ranging from cyberattacks to misinformation campaigns and ransomware.

Ian Bogost, The Atlantic

As my current and former colleagues post apocalyptic snapshots of California, a lot of their pictures don’t accurately depict how orange the sky really is. Smartphone cameras have come a long way, but they’re not designed to showcase these hues. That’s because very basic things like white balance are thrown into chaos under conditions such as these.