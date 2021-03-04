Recommended Reading: NFTs before the hype took over

Anil Dash, The Atlantic

Before the term NFT or non-fungible token became mainstream, the idea of a blockchain-backed system for verifying digital art was meant to be a means of asserting ownership rather than making a profit. Glitch CEO Anil Dash hatched the idea for a system with an artist in 2014, and he explains how the idea of giving creators power over their creation "has yielded a lot of commercially exploitable hype."

Charles Holmes, The Ringer

We're three weeks into Marvel's second high-profile series for Disney+, and so far the studio is delivering everything fans could hope for. The showrunner and director of The Falcon and the Winter Solider discuss how the series grapples with the fact that a beloved hero is gone and his shield has been passed to someone else.

Christopher Mims, The Wall Street Journal

Computer chips have been using silicon for over 70 years, but as computational power gains begin to slow down, the material could soon be replaced by, or at least combined with, other options. The Wall Street Journal explains how things like graphene, black phosphorus, transition metal dichalcogenides and boron nitride nanosheets could be used to power electronics in the next decade.