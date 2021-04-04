Recommended Reading: Pixar's masterful use of color

Adam Rogers, Wired

If you've ever wondered how Pixar has become a master manipulation of your emotions during its animated films, color and light adjustments are two key elements you may not have noticed. In an excerpt from his book Full Spectrum: How the Science of Color Made Us Modern, Rogers explains how the studio is pushing the boundaries of what screens can even display, and that soon the effects could be "a function of pure cognition, different for every viewer, existing only in the mind, then fading to nothingness."

Ferris Jabr, The New York Times

Scientific advances offer all kinds of possibilities for living longer lives, but as the global population approaches eight billion, both sides of the longevity argument face questions about the appropriate way to proceed.

Kate Crawford, The Atlantic

In an article adapted from her recent book Atlas of AI, Crawford explains why relying on facial recognition to determine a person's emotional state isn't accurate. Even though tech companies continue to argue otherwise, the ability of AI to assess emotion based on facial expressions is far from an exact science.