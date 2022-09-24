Recommended Reading: The phone-monitoring 'shameware' apps used by churches

Dhruv Mehrotra, Wired

Some churches ask congregants to install activity-tracking apps on their phones in the name of accountability. Many churchgoers aren't aware some software monitors a lot more than internet history. Some even take screenshots every minute before sending them to an "accountability partner." When asked about the apps, Google told Wired two of the most popular ones violate its policies.

Elizabeth Dwoskin and Jeremy B. Merrill, The Washington Post

Following the 2020 election, a wave of new influencers burst on the scene, amassing big follower counts by echoing former President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.

Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic

"There is a fundamental tension in the tech industry between the desire to build at all costs, because building is a universal virtue, and the less flashy value system of maintaining structures that already exist so that they may flourish," Warzel writes in his Galaxy Brain newsletter.