Joe Hagan, Vanity Fair

2020 has been a tough year for everyone, there’s no doubt about that. However, if your job was to monitor the every maneuver of an objectively insane White House, you have an entirely separate set of stressors to deal with. Vanity Fair caught up with Stephen Colbert to discuss just that, as well as what he’s looking forward to most in a new administration.

Nicholas Kristof, The New York Times

There’s no denying the popularity of Pornhub when it comes to free access to adult content on the internet. However, the site faces a seemingly insurmountable task with content moderation. It has vowed to “eradicate illegal material,” but when users can download that content when it’s active and continue to upload it afterwards, keeping that promise is a vicious cycle. And a lot of victims are paying the price.