Daniel Chin, The Ringer

WandaVision's season one finale debuted last week on Disney+, marking the end of the first installment of the service's first high-profile MCU series. Through all the twists, turns and loaded references, the show employed tons of devices to keep you hooked. But, as always, we're left wondering what's next for Wanda Maximoff following the events of the final episode (Spoilers, obviously).

Karen Hao, MIT Technology Review

Director of AI Joaquin Quiñonero Candela built some of the first Facebook algorithms that targeted users with the content relevant to their interests. Then he was tasked with making them less harmful, but the company continued to favor engagement over truth. "Facebook leadership has also repeatedly weakened or halted many initiatives meant to clean up misinformation on the platform because doing so would undermine that growth," Hao writes.

Taylor Lorenz, The New York Times

It's one thing to promote a product or service in a sponsored post, but now creators are monetizing decisions about everything from what they eat to who they should hang out with. As one creator explains, they are finding ways to "extract value from everyday interactions."