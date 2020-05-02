Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bet_Noire via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: The life of a dropshipper

The week's best writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
1h ago
Comments
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Forklift truck in warehouse or storage and shelves with cardboard boxes. 3d illustration
Bet_Noire via Getty Images

‘It’s bullshit’: Inside the weird, get-rich-quick world of dropshipping

Sirin Kale, Wired

In Bali, co-working spaces are filled with remote workers looking to make big bucks — and to do so quickly. Through a process called dropshipping, sellers are able to target would-be buyers via Facebook and Instagram ads with products they never see or store themselves. Purchased items are shipped directly from warehouses which can lead to long delivery times, and in some cases, a lot more trouble than its worth for all parties. Still, this lucrative business scheme is popular for those looking to make a handsome sum without leaving paradise.

We read the privacy policies of Skype, Meet, and Webex: 10 ways videoconferencing systems can better protect privacy for customers

Bill Fitzgerald, Consumer Reports

With all the attention on Zoom’s lax security measures now that we’re all working at home, the Digital Lab at Consumer Reports took a close look at the privacy policies of other popular video conferencing services. As you might expect, the inspection concluded with a list of items the companies can do to better protect their users. This is worth a read if you use Skype, Google Meet or Webex — especially if you haven’t read the privacy policies yourself.

Fortnite's Travis Scott concert was historic. But he's not the only artist getting creative.

William E. Ketchum III, NBC News

Travis Scott’s Fortnite virtual concert drew over 27.7 million unique players. The 10-minute set was huge for both the artist and the game, but Scott isn’t the only musician, singer or rapper forced to get creative under quarantine. From DJs spinning sets on Instagram Live to carefully coordinated at-home performance events — and even near-daily sets from solo acts — the show goes on. COVID-19 has halted touring and in-person gatherings but it hasn’t stopped your favorite artists from performing. And now, they’re more accessible than ever.

In this article: recreading, recommended reading, recommendedreading, dropshipping, skype, google meet, webex, video chat, video conferencing, music, fornite, concerts, coronavirus, covid-19, news, gear, entertainment, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
Readers tell us why they chose the Amazon Fire TV Stick

Readers tell us why they chose the Amazon Fire TV Stick

View
Diplo hosts live Major Lazer set in Fortnite's Party Royale mode

Diplo hosts live Major Lazer set in Fortnite's Party Royale mode

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr