Recommended Reading: The life of a dropshipper

Bill Fitzgerald, Consumer Reports

With all the attention on Zoom’s lax security measures now that we’re all working at home, the Digital Lab at Consumer Reports took a close look at the privacy policies of other popular video conferencing services. As you might expect, the inspection concluded with a list of items the companies can do to better protect their users. This is worth a read if you use Skype, Google Meet or Webex — especially if you haven’t read the privacy policies yourself.

William E. Ketchum III, NBC News

Travis Scott’s Fortnite virtual concert drew over 27.7 million unique players. The 10-minute set was huge for both the artist and the game, but Scott isn’t the only musician, singer or rapper forced to get creative under quarantine. From DJs spinning sets on Instagram Live to carefully coordinated at-home performance events — and even near-daily sets from solo acts — the show goes on. COVID-19 has halted touring and in-person gatherings but it hasn’t stopped your favorite artists from performing. And now, they’re more accessible than ever.