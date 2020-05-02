Recommended Reading: The life of a dropshipper

‘It’s bullshit’: Inside the weird, get-rich-quick world of dropshipping
Sirin Kale, Wired
In Bali, co-working spaces are filled with remote workers looking to make big bucks — and to do so quickly. Through a process called dropshipping, sellers are able to target would-be buyers via Facebook and Instagram ads with products they never see or store themselves. Purchased items are shipped directly from warehouses which can lead to long delivery times, and in some cases, a lot more trouble than its worth for all parties. Still, this lucrative business scheme is popular for those looking to make a handsome sum without leaving paradise.