Recommended Reading: What's next for DALL-E 2?

Charlie Warzel, Galaxy Brain/The Atlantic

Warzel dives into questions about DALL-E 2 in his newsletter for The Atlantic, many of which have been voiced by others. Those include what it could mean for the future of art and the potential commercial ambitions of OpenAI, the company that created it.

Polygon

Enjoy a bit of nostalgia this weekend with pieces like "Type to Learn became a battle royale in our computer lab" and "Artists somehow keep making masterpieces with Kid Pix and MS Paint."

Mike Isaac, The New York Times

Before Meta's dismal earnings report this week, there was news of how CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to revitalize the company as it focuses on the metaverse.